Carol Stream police shoot, kill man while responding to domestic violence call; family seeks justice

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- West suburban police shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic violence call early Saturday morning, authorities said.

There is anger amid the grief Bonnie Pigram and her family have been feeling just hours after, she said, Carol Stream police fatally shot her 30-year-old son, Issac Goodlow, at the Villagebrook Apartments complex.

"I feel like they just shot him down like a dog," Pigram said.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 200 block of East St. Charles Road.

"He's not a violent person. He's never been a violent person," said Lavashia Pigram, Goodlow's cousin.

Carol Stream police shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic violence call Saturday morning, authorities said in a press conference.

The family said they were told that officers arrived at the complex and headed to Goodlow's apartment, which was occupied by him and a woman, relatives said, who he recently started dating.

"We want justice, because we know he didn't have anything to harm them for them to feel threatened for them to shoot him down like that," said Kyeena McConico, Goodlow's sister.

Kennetha Burns, Goodlow's other sister, said her brother had a mental illness.

"They could've went about that a different way. He also had a mental illness. They need to know this. They need to treat him different," Burns said.

The Carol Stream Police Department has not shared details of what happened next, but said their officers encountered "a tense, uncertain and rapidly-evolving situation" that resulted in them firing their weapons at the alleged domestic violence suspect.

Goodlow's family said was shot in the chest and later died after he allegedly threw something at one of the officers.

"They treated him like a caged animal, shot him and left him basically to die," said Michael Pigram, Goodlow's brother. "He didn't cause any harm or destruction to nobody. If he wasn't chilling at his own house, he was spending time with his family. That's the kind of person he was."

The incident is now under investigation by the Public Integrity Team of the DuPage Merit Taskforce, which investigates police-involved shootings and deaths in the county.

"The Carol Stream Police Department deploys its officers with body-worn cameras. The BWC footage is being reviewed as part of this ongoing investigation. The footage will be released in coordination with the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office," said Acting Carol Stream Police Chief Brian Cluever.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office also confirmed they are part of the investigation.

The Carol Stream Police Department expressed its condolences to Goodlow's family, but it is little comfort for a family and mother looking for answers and justice.

"And my son's just gone. He didn't deserve this," Pigram said. He didn't deserve that. He was a good kid, a good young man. He was, and all his nephews and nieces loved him."

The woman involved in the incident suffered minor injuries and has been released from a local hospital, police said.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid leave as the investigation continues.

