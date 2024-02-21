Family of man killed in Carol Stream police shooting demand bodycam video be made public

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of Isaac Goodlow, who was shot and killed by Carol Stream police on Feb. 3, are demanding the bodycam video of the incident be released to the public.

Goodlow's mother spoke directly to village leaders at their meeting Tuesday night.

"My pain ain't never going to go away. I wake up, I think about it. I go to sleep, I think about it," Bonnie Pigram said.

"This is a very tragic incident that occurred in our community and we are committed to moving forward in a way that respects everyone involved," said Mayor Frank Saverino.

The family has so far been able to view portions of the video. They claim the video showed that Isaac did nothing wrong.

Carol Stream police said on Feb. 3, officers were responding to a domestic violence call and walked into what they described as a "tense" situation. Goodlow's family said, based off the video they were allowed to see, he was home alone in his apartment when multiple officers entered.

The family said the video did not show Goodlow throwing any object at police, unlike what they say police originally told the family.

"They just came in there and started shooting. Immediately. They didn't announce their selves," one family member said.

So far no timeline has been released for if or when that video will be made public.

"We're waiting on behalf of the MERIT Public Integrity Team as well as the DuPage County States Attorney's Office to ensure that whatever information we make public does not impact the integrity of the investigation," said Carol Stream Police Chief Don Cummings.

Goodlow's family walked away from the meeting disappointed, but unwavering in their quest for justice.

"I just want to hold him and tell him I love him. I just miss him so much. I just miss my baby so much," Pigram said.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office has taken over the investigation. The shooting took place earlier this month, but so far investigators have yet to release any details of what led to Isaac Goodlow's death.