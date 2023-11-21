"Beautiful -- The Carole King Musical" tells the story of the teen songwriter who eventually made it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

'Beautiful' now playing at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Beautiful" started on Broadway. Now the mega-hit musical is taking over the suburbs.

"Beautiful" -- The Carole King Musical tells the story of the teen songwriter who eventually made it into the rock and roll hall of fame.

It's getting rave reviews at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. Four stars, in fact, from the Chicago Tribune.

Kaitlyn Davis stars as Carole King and joined ABC7 Tuesday morning and spoke about how it feels to play a legend as well as her favorite songs to perform.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is at the Marriott Theatre through the end of the year.

For more information, visit www.marriotttheatre.com.