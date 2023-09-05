Bally's casino at former Medinah Temple could open this weekend in Chicago

The very first Chicago casino could open this weekend in the former Medinah Temple, Bally's officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If all goes well during the practice gaming sessions this week, Chicago's first casino could be open this weekend.

They're shooting for Saturday, Bally's officials said during a sneak preview tour Tuesday.

Regulators were inspecting operations Tuesday at the former Medinah Temple at Wabash Avenue and Ohio Street, where Bally's temporary casino will soon open to the public.

"This is a historic moment for us," said Ameet Patel, senior vice president and regional general manager for Bally's Corporation.

The 111-year-old temple has been outfitted with 750 slot machines and 50 table games, while Bally's builds their permanent $1.7 billion casino at the Chicago Tribune Freedom Center printing plant site in River West.

That could take up to three years.

"The idea was that we make sure we maximize the revenue for the city, for the fire and pension funds, right? And making sure that that revenue stream starts very quickly," Patel told reporters Tuesday.

Bally's hired more than 700 workers for this site; 300 of those are dealers.

Executives said over 16,000 people applied for positions.

"Over 300 people passionately coming here with their full dedication for the past six months, they've been with us since March of this year, getting trained on speed, accuracy, learning a skill set. And they're primarily Chicago residents," Patel said.

The bulk of the slot machines are on the first floor, where a giant bar welcomes guests, and a small café is located.

Table games and more slot machines are located on the second floor, with two restaurants and the VIP/high roller level on the third floor.

"We have one of the most popular game teams being offered to Chicago. All of our equipment, table games, slots, everything is brand new," Patel said.

City officials are hoping they can get as much as $55 million in annual tax revenue from this temporary location, and about $200 million a year from the permanent site.

The money is earmarked for police and firefighter pension funds and to help fund Gov. JB Pritzker's infrastructure improvement program.

The site kept its historical architecture, including original ceilings, with stained glass throughout.

"Making sure that this casino is more than just a casino, it's a showcase of history and culture for the city of Chicago," Patel said.

The Illinois Gaming Board will oversee practice gaming sessions Wednesday and Thursday.

If they approve, they will then issue a gaming license.