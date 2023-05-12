Bally's has released renderings of its planned Chicago casino complex in River West.

Bally's releases new renderings of Chicago casino complex in River West

The plans include a hotel with up to 500 rooms and 10 restaurants and bars. The plan was approved by the city earlier this week.

The casino resort development will be located at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street on the riverfront.

The updated design is a bit less flashy than previous plans.

Bally's said this new design is meant to create a sense of wonder and adventure accessible to everyone and its focus is on bringing in nature and wellness through the addition of numerous public plazas and parks.

The re-invention of the old Tribune printing site will connect the lower riverbank to multiple levels that include outdoor dining.

The $1.7 billion development will boast a casino, restaurants, a spa and a hotel tower that will have a shimmering facade to reflect the water on the river.

Bally's said on Wednesday the Department of Planning and Urban Development approved the proposed site plan solidifying plans to begin construction in late 2024.

Bally's still needs Illinois Gaming Board approval before it can begin gambling operations in River West.

Bally's estimates that this will bring over 3,000 permanent jobs to the city.