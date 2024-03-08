Illinois' only female professional boxing official aims to open doors for women in the sport

Cassandra Lewis is the only female boxing official in the state of Illinois, opening doors for women. She is officiating the Golden Gloves tournament.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we celebrate Women's History Month, one woman is opening doors in the boxing world.

Cassandra Lewis is the only female boxing official in Illinois, and she said she's just getting started.

Lewis said she was born for this.

"With seven brothers, there was boxing," Lewis said. "It didn't make me an official, but there's definitely some boxing going on."

She said she has her seven brothers to thank for learning how to play with the boys. Now, she's the only active female professional boxing official in Illinois.

"I already knew my voice. I knew what I am," Lewis said. "I knew what I was capable of, walking in the door in the sense of always had a confidence about myself."

The former Hollywood actress said that confidence drove her to train and apply to be an amateur boxing official. In order to reach professional status, she said you need at least 300 fights under your belt. She did that, and more.

"I had over 1,000 fights, amateur bouts and practice," Lewis said. "The way to become a good judge, or a decent judge, is to constantly practice."

She will judge the Golden Gloves tournament in Clyde Park throughout the month of March as she keeps opening doors for other women to be apart of the sport.

"The stereotype that sometimes boxing is intimidating. Hard work is dedication," Lewis said. "It is tough. It is hard. Anyone can do it actually, if you want to do it."

Anyone includes her youngest daughter, Barcelona.

"She loves boxing," Lewis said. "She wants to get physical. She wants to get in the ring."

Lewis said she likes the exercise, but prefers the view from the official chair. She believes her journey in boxing and charity, Christmas Every Day, is instilling the right values for her family.

"We just dropped off 1,000 care packages the other day," Lewis said. "They put everything together... food, toiletries, clothing."

She is a woman on mission and is still dreaming big.

"The Olympics would be beautiful," Lewis said. "Yeah... Las Vegas, would be a championship fight. That's the goal."