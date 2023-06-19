WATCH LIVE

Video shows moments before man shot in River North, gunman charged in later Near West Side crash

Curtis Roberts held on $100K bond

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 19, 2023 3:37AM
Surveillance video captured the moments before a gunman shot someone in River North. He was later charged in a crash, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- River North residents were on-edge Sunday after a man was chased down a street and shot in the head on Saturday evening.

Surveillance video captured the shooting. ABC7 paused the video before the suspect opens fire.

Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of West Erie Street just after 6:30 p.m. A 27-year-old man was near the sidewalk when someone approached him and opened fire.

The victim, shot in the head, self-transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The alleged shooter, Curtis Roberts, fled in a Jeep, which hit another vehicle near South Ashland Avenue and West Van Buren Street, police said.

Police said Roberts was arrested, and has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to the crash. He's being held on $100,000 bond.

