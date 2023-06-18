Alleged shooter critically injures man in River North before crashing vehicle on West Side: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An alleged shooter critically injured a man in River North before crashing a vehicle on the Near West Side on Saturday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of West Erie Street just after 6:30 p.m. A 27-year-old man was near the sidewalk when someone approached him and opened fire.

The victim, shot in the head, self-transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The alleged shooter fled in a Jeep, which hit another vehicle near South Ashland Avenue and West Van Buren Street, police said. Officers took the offender into custody, and charges are pending.

Area Detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting or crash.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood