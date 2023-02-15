Caught on video: Puppy jumps out of car on freeway, misses oncoming traffic

The family had been fostering the dog, but they have decided to keep little Sophie for good.

Heart-stopping video shows the moment a puppy jumped out of a moving car on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills and narrowly missed getting hit by traffic.

LOS ANGELES -- Heart-stopping video shows the moment a puppy jumped out of a moving car on a California and narrowly missed getting hit by traffic.

The dog's owner captured the incident on his Tesla camera on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills.

SEE ALSO | Dogs rescued from Texas tornado arrive in Chicago with PAWS' help

The footage shows the dog named Sophie leap out of the car window, tumbling down the freeway lanes and stopping -- right before getting hit by an oncoming semi-truck.

The truck then slowed down and Sophie ran to the side of the freeway where she was quickly reunited with her family. Miraculously, she was OK.

The family had been fostering her, but because of their connection through this intense event, they decided to keep little Sophie for good.