Caught on camera: Skokie police officer saves baby's life

Skokie Police Department Officer Alfonso Hernandez was caught on video saving a baby's life.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A couple of Skokie police officers saved a baby's life, and it was all caught on camera.

The moment was captured on bodycam video.

The Skokie Police Department covered the baby's face for privacy reasons, but you can hear the infant's cry in the video.

Police Officer Alfonso Hernandez resuscitated the baby during a call earlier this month.

