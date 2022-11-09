Caught on video: Man charged with setting guard shack on fire at FBI Chicago office

James Lofton was charged after he was caught on video setting a guard shack on fire at the FBI Chicago office on Roosevelt Road.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with setting a guard shack on fire last Friday at the FBI's Chicago office.

Security cameras captured James Lofton dousing his jacket with an accelerant and lighting it. The station erupted in flames.

Chicago firefighters said they put out the fire at 2111 West Roosevelt Road quickly with hand pumps.

No one was hurt. Officers were able to arrest him less than a mile away.