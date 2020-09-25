Aurora plans to lay out trick-or-treating guidelines as Halloween approaches amid coronavirus pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6508338" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The CDC released new Halloween guidelines this year that discourage tradtional trick-or-treating.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Some suburban communities are beginning to release guidelines for Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin plans to hold a press conference Friday morning to lay out trick-or-treating plans for the large west suburban city.Elk Grove Village is allowing trick-or-treating from 3 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, according to a post on its village website.Participating homeowners should place green welcome signs on their doors and turn on their porch lights.Those who are not interested should use red signs and keep outdoor lights off.The green and red signs will be sent out in the October edition of the village newsletter, which will be delivered to residents in mid-October.Those going door-to-door will also be required to wear face coverings at all times, and residents passing out candy are encouraged to wear face coverings and gloves and are asked to pass out candy individually instead of inviting children to take a treat from a communal bowl."Let them have some fun. Let them feel like kids again, and let's get back to a little normalcy safely," said Mayor Craig Johnson.Johnson said he got the idea for the signs while sitting at a traffic light."No one is going to be mad if they see a red sign. They just move on to the next house. If they see the green sign, they can go up and enjoy it," Johnson said.Families who are trick-or-treating are asked to maintain a safe distance from others and wait to approach a house until the previous group has left."I'm definitely going to go for the green sign," said Wojciech Mazur. "Come on over. Get some candy. Do trick-or-treat.""I actually think it's really great. I know a lot of us parents have been talking about what are we going to do for Halloween? Is there a way to do it safely?" said Debbie Strohm, Elk Grove Village resident.Many municipalities are wrestling with how to make Halloween safe. Guidance in Chicago is expected soon.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding people a Halloween costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask or face covering.Visitfor more information.Trick-or-treating is also expected to be allowed in downtown Libertyville.Officials will reportedly set hours and guidelines at an upcoming village board meeting.Chicago has not yet released information about its plan for Halloween, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot has hinted thatThe CDC is warning that traditional trick-or-treating puts people at higher risk of spreading COVID-19.