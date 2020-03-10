Technology

CDOT expands construction tracking website, ChiStreetWork; offers residents free subscription, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Transportation will begin offering a free subscription for the website, ChiStreetWork, an interactive site that grants public access to CDOT permitting information about road projects, utility work and even special events, like block parties.

The subscription service will allow users to sign up to receive permit information within a geographic boundary they specify, define the type of impacts they want to know about and choose if they want alerts daily, weekly or monthly, CDOT said.

The service is completely free and available to all Chicago area residents.

CDOT worked with Google to develop the tool as an internal database to track and coordinate all infrastructure work that was being proposed in the public right-of-way.

Since its launch last year, the ChiStreetWork has saved the City an estimated $183 million, CDOT said.
