Business

Ceiling fans recalled after reports that blades became detached during use, hitting people and damaging property

About 182,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after customers reported that the blades became detached while the fan was in use.

The distributor, King of Fans, received 47 reports of the blade detaching from the fan, including two reports of the fan blade hitting a person and four reports of the blade causing property damage.

The Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan was exclusively sold out Home Depot from April 2020 through October 2020 for about $150.

People who purchased the fan should immediately stop using it and follow the instructions here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessproduct recallsrecall
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-Ald. Proco 'Joe' Moreno charged with DUI after Gold Coast crash
Nashville bombing suspect: 'The world is never going to forget me'
Highlights of COVID-19 stimulus, government spending bill
IL reports 4,453 COVID-19 cases, 105 deaths
3rd suspect charged with retired Chicago firefighter's murder
Rockford bowling alley shooting victims ID'd, suspect held without bond
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
Show More
North Lawndale schools to remain open after facing potential closure
Why you still need to wear a mask after getting COVID-19 vaccine
2 critically injured in Westmont partial building collapse, officials say
1 injured in Eisenhower Expy shooting, ramp to Mannheim Rd. reopens
Chicago Weather: Slightly colder Monday
More TOP STORIES News