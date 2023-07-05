WATCH LIVE

Third annual Celebrity Battle of the Chefs returns to Flossmoor

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 3:50PM
Celebrity Battle of the Chefs fundraiser returns
The Celebrity Battle of the Chefs fundraiser returns to south suburban Flossmoor.

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Community partners have gather a list of popular chefs for the thirds annual "Celebrity Battle of the Chefs."

It is a cooking competition with an autism awareness connection. Proceeds will benefit the iCan Dream Center. It is a non-profit organization, which connects youth to holistic, innovative special education services.

The happening Saturday, July 8 from 4:00 p.m - 9:45 p.m. It will be be happening at outside of Dunning's Gourmet Market & Deli. The facility is located 1050 Sterling Avenue in Flossmoor. Ticket are $70, click here for more information.

