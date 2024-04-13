1-year-old stabbed outside synagogue in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Police are investigating after a 1-year-old was stabbed outside of a synagogue in Philadelphia.

It happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday outside Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel synagogue in Center City.

Police say a 1-year-old boy was stabbed in the left forearm.

The child was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he is listed in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

This is an on-going investigation with the Philadelphia Police Department.

