Major police response in Philadelphia neighborhood after multiple people shot: Sources

Major police response in Parkside section of Philadelphia after multiple people shot: Sources

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a massive police response underway in the Parkside neighborhood of Philadelphia after a reported shooting.

Sources tell sister station WPVI Action News that multiple people have been shot in an area where residents were celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The circumstances of this shooting are not yet known.

Sources went on to say that four people are in custody and multiple guns have been found.

There appears to have been a large gathering in the area. Tables, chairs and tents were abandoned.

WPVI's Chopper 6 was overhead as a crowd began to disperse.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.