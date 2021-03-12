Vaccinations reaching seniors across Chicago through mobile vaccine clinics for public housing residents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Department of Public Health and the Chicago Housing Authority are about halfway through their efforts to get every senior resident of public housing in the city vaccinated for COVID-19."We're in our third week of vaccines. We should have everyone vaccinated by the third, fourth week of April," said Venis Frazier, director of senior services for the Chicago Housing Authority.Today's mobile vaccine site was hosted at the Maria Diaz Martinez Apartments in Lincoln Park, where nearly 50 residents lined up for their first shots. Frazier said that the only residents not signing up were those who had already been vaccinated through separate efforts.Several in line to be vaccinated expressed some concern, but all said that the potential benefits outweighed their uncertainty."I don't ever like to have shots, but I feel as though I have to get it," said tenant Robert Fleming, who will be 80 in August. "(Doctors) know what's right and what's not. I am getting a shot."Robert Scott, the elected president of the CHA Advisory Council for seniors on Chicago's North Side, said that these mobile clinics will ease his neighbors fears over COVID-19. When asked if his neighbors were excited to get vaccinated, Scott responded, "Oh, heck yes. Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes."Frazier said that it's difficult for seniors to sign up for vaccines on their own, since it requires technological savvy and easy access to transportation. These mobile clinics are bringing the solution to seniors where they live."We're really happy that we had the opportunity to bring it to our buildings," Frazier said.