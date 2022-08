Chicago to honor writer, producer Charles Stepney at Pritzker Pavilion

Charles Stepney's daughters, Eibur, Charlene, and Chante talk about the city honoring the late songwriter and producer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago will honor Charles Stepney. He was a writer, producer and music composer.

Stepney's daughters joined ABC 7 to talk about their father's legacy and celebrate how his music music relevant today. Stepney worked with Muddy Waters, Minnie Riperton, Ramsey Lewis, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more artists.

The special tribute will begin at 6:00PM until 8:00PM on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. For more information, click here.