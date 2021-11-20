Still no verdict in civil trial of 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right rally organizers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WLS) -- There is still no verdict in the Charlottesville, Virginia civil trial against Unite the Right rally organizers.The Unite the Right white supremacists' rally in 2017 left one woman dead and others injured.Residents and counter-protesters have filed lawsuits against the white nationalist organizers of the event.The defendants argue the plaintiffs have not proven that they organized racial violence.Participants in the rally chanted the Nazi slogan "blood and soil." When asked about the incident, then-President Donald Trump said there was blame on "both sides," adding that some who participated in the rally were "very fine people."The jury is set to resume deliberations on Monday.