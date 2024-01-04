Bradley University student loses almost $10K in fake Chase Bank debit card scam

Scam calls convinced a Bradley University student to put his Chase debit card in a mailbox and give out his PIN, costing him almost $10K.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new twist to a banking scam is on the rise: Criminals will try to get the personal identification number, or PIN, to your debit card and may even tell you to put your debit card in your own mailbox.

Jack Batz, who attends Bradley University in Peoria, was tricked into giving up his PIN and physical debit card and initially lost almost $10,000.

The video of a suspected scammer picking up Batz' card out of his mailbox was caught on camera.

"It's shocking," Batz said. "It's not something you expect that would happen."

Before Batz put his own debit card in his mailbox, he received convincing calls and fake texts from people pretending to be Chase Bank. Batz said they told him there was fraudulent activity on his account with a purchase from Texas.

Batz said the scammers knew all his account details, including recent transactions, so the story was believable. The scammers then told him to deactivate the card and put his debit card in the mailbox. He was convinced to give up his PIN in order to "protect" his accounts.

According to a Waukegan police report, about $9,300 was withdrawn from a Chase Bank in Waukegan on Fountain Square Place. The police report, along with banking screenshots, indicate that some withdrawals were from the ATM. However, a large amount of $8,400 was taken from inside the bank, meaning a teller handed Batz' money to the thieves without Batz' official ID.

"Even if you do have a PIN number, it seems like there needs to be more barriers to security," Batz said.

Chase did not respond to those allegations but provided the I-Team with a warning about scammers.

"We urge all consumers to ignore phone, text or internet requests for money or access to their computer or bank accounts. Legitimate companies won't make these requests, but scammers will," Chase said in a statement.

Batz said Chase refunded him most of money before the I-Team reached out. After the I-Team got involved, Chase refunded the remaining ATM withdrawals.

Batz said he learned a lesson.

"Go to your bank and ask specifically for this information," Batz said. "Or go into your app and contact the correct authorities."

Always go to your bank's app or the bank's website independently.

According to Chase, call your bank with the number on the back of your debit card if you get a text alert about fraud. Additionally, never give a PIN to anyone who calls you.

More tips from Chase:

- Never click on suspicious links in a text or email, or grant anyone remote access to your phone or computer.

- Banks will never call, text or email asking you to send money to yourself or anyone else to prevent fraud. If you get this request, do not respond.

- Be on the lookout when someone pretends to be someone you know, such as the IRS or Social Security Administration. Scammers might make up a name that sounds official or say they're calling on behalf of a loved one.

- Scammers will also pressure you to act immediately or ask you to pay through payment apps, wire transfer or gift cards. Some will even send you a fake check and ask you to deposit it and send the money.