Politics

Indiana voter registration ends Monday; early voting to begin Tuesday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Monday is the last day to register to vote in Indiana for the general election on November 3.

Residents can register online at www.indianavoters.com or by mail as long as the form is filled out and postmarked by Monday's date. Those looking to register online will need a valid Indiana driver's license or state-issued identification card.

Vote 2020: Election Information



Residents can also check their voter registration status as well as find their polling place location and check the status of their provisional ballot and see who is on the ballot.

Early voting is set to begin in the state on Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsindianavote 20202020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City's top health officials to discuss vaccine rollout
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
City shuts down 300-person party in Wicker Park
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
IL reports 6,190 coronavirus cases, 85 deaths
65 years ago today, Rosa Parks changed history
Show More
Tips to make sure your donations go to the right place this 'Giving Tuesday'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
CPD report highlights year of increased violence
Cars towed as winter parking ban begins
Indiana sees deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News