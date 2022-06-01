police officer shot

Chicago police officer shot in Englewood, CPD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot in the city's Englewood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to a police spokesperson.

CPD spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted a 7th District officer had been shot and was being taken to University of Chicago Hospital in unknown condition.

No further details were immediately released. Initial reports of the shooting said it happened near 64th and Paulina around or shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Sources told ABC7 the officer is a woman, and that she was alert and talking when she was taken for treatment. Chicago police have not yet confirmed those details.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. It was not clear if the officer fired his or her gun, or if any other officers were involved in the shooting. It was also not immediately clear how many civilians may have been involved in the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com and ABC7 Eyewitness News for updates.

