Chicago police: 3 7-Eleven stores robbed minutes apart on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Armed robbers held up three 7-Eleven stores on the North Side just minutes apart Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The first robbery occurred in the 1500-block of West Lawrence Avenue at about 1:52 a.m.

Police said two male suspects armed with handguns entered the store and demanded the clerk to open up the cash register. Police said the suspects then fled the scene in a blue SUV.

At least 5 Chicago 7-Eleven stores robbed at gunpoint on North, West Sides, police say

Shortly after at 1:58 a.m., two male suspects armed with handguns robbed a 7-Eleven store in the 1400-block of West Montrose Avenue. The armed robbers demanded the clerk open the cash register and fled with cash in a black sedan.

The third robbery occurred at 2 a.m. in the 3000-block of North Pulaski Road, police said. Two suspects demanded the clerk open the cash register and fled the scene with cash in a black SUV, police said.

No one was injured in any of the robberies and no one is in custody.

The robberies on Friday come after a series of armed robberies targeting 7-Eleven stores earlier this week. Police have not yet said if any of the robberies are linked.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood