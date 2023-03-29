4 Chicago 7-Eleven stores robbed at gunpoint on North, West Sides, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least four Chicago 7-Eleven stores were targeted in armed robberies early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police have not said if any of the robberies are linked.

The first robbery was reported in the 900-block of West Monroe Street at about1:10 a.m. Police said two male suspects armed with handguns entered the 7-Eleven, announced a robbery and took cash from two cash registers.

The suspects also took the keys to a customer's 2017 black Jeep Cherokee, which the suspects then fled in, police said.

At about 1:45 a.m., police said another store was robbed in the 500-block of West Grenshaw Street.

Police said two male suspects armed with handguns entered the store and stole money from two cash registers. They then fled in a black SUV, police said.

A third 7-Eleven robbery was reported in the 2700-block of West Touhy Avenue at about 3:11 a.m., police said.

Two male suspects entered the store armed with handguns and took cash from two registers, police said. They then fled on foot and it is not known if they got into a vehicle, police said.

The fourth robbery occurred in the 6800-block of North Western Avenue at about 3:15 a.m.

Police said two male suspects entered the convenience store armed with handguns and took cash from two registers. They then fled in a black SUV, police said.

No one is in custody in connection with any of the robberies and no injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Just Tuesday, Chicago police issued a business alert warning of a string of four similar overnight robberies at 7-Eleven that happened mostly on the North Side Monday.

In one of those robberies, police said a suspect jumped out of a vehicle, pointed a black and gray 9mm gun with a blue laser attachment.

The four robberies in the police alert occurred in the:

-6800 West North Ave. at 02:42 a.m.

-1153 West Belmont Ave. at 3:37 a.m.

-2341 West Belmont Ave. at 3:50 a.m.

-2366 North Damen Ave. at 4:00 a.m.

In each of the four robberies in the alert, police said the suspects were seen in a black SUV.