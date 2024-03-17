Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago to honor trailblazers of community development

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some unsung community heroes will be celebrated at the Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago special awards dinner.

NHS' award ceremony highlights the impact of community-driven initiatives on housing and development.

As a dedicated neighborhood revitalization organization, NHS offers affordable housing opportunities.

The annual awards dinner stands as a testament to core values, attracting nearly 500 guests representing all segments of NHS' public, private, and community partnerships.

"We are delighted to host our Annual Awards Dinner, an occasion where we honor the outstanding contributions and achievements of individuals and organizations dedicated to advancing our mission of community development and affordable housing," said Anthony E. Simpkins, NHS President and Chief Executive Officer.

The awards dinner will be on Thursday, March 21 at Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel at 6 p.m.

For more information about attending the event, click here.