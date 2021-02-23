Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly says he was attacked outside River North bar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago alderman was attacked outside a popular River North bar last week.Alderman Brendan Reilly said he has no idea why he was jumped, but that it's a troubling incident for an already struggling downtown area.Reilly is in his 14th year serving as Alderman of the 42nd Ward, which includes downtown and River North. Reilly said he was outside The Boss Bar on Clark Street last Thursday night waiting for his friend who was driving him home when a man started yelling at him from the street. Then, it got violent."Next thing I know, I'm on the ground and he's on top of me, punching me," Reilly said. "And then a second guy shows up and starts kicking me."Reilly said he didn't recognize either of the men who were attacking him. But after getting punched and kicked for a few seconds, the bouncer noticed what was going on, came out of the bar and pulled the attackers off of the alderman.Reilly said the men never tried to rob him and he didn't recognize either of them. It may have been a case of mistaken identity."This was all real quick. I don't know why I was subject to this," Reilly said.Reilly, who serves as president pro-tem of the city council, said he was not hurt. But it served as an important reminder of the public safety issues downtown that he is dealing with in city council."It's distressing and it's something that I've been working with my colleagues on to get more resources and smarter resources to the police department," Reilly said.After the bouncer chased the men off, Reilly said they ran into a car and were gone. He did not file a police report.