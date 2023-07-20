Chicago shooting: 1 in custody after shooting ambulance in traffic dispute on North Side, police say

Chicago police said a shooting on the North Side left a CFD ambulance riddled with bullets and a suspect is in custody.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after Chicago police said he shot up an ambulance after it did not get out of his way Wednesday night on the North Side.

The incident occurred in the 2600-block of North Hamlin Avenue at about 9:30 p.m.

Police said a 34-year-old man got out of his car, yelled at the Chicago Fire Department ambulance to get out of the way and then pulled out a handgun and started shooting at the rear doors.

The man then got back in his car and sped away and was later taken into custody, police said.

A witness who wanted to stay anonymous described the moments leading up to the gunfire.

"Bangs on the window and can't get in," the witness said. "Starts yelling at the neighbor back and forth. Gets in his car, reverses and starts shooting, maybe six times....he did shoot at the ambulance. The bullets landed in the backdoor. We saw them."

No one was injured in the shooting and a gun was recovered at the scene, police said. Area 5 detectives are investigating.