our chicago

Our Chicago: Navigating the Chicago area real estate market with rising rates, rent hikes

By Colin Evans
EMBED <>More Videos

Or Chicago Part 1: How to navigate the Chicago area real estate market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Earlier in the pandemic, we saw a housing market boom. Now, we're tracking slower home sales, rising mortgage rates and rent hikes.

It's a trend that's forcing some potential buyers and renters out of the market, as housing costs become too expensive in the midst of record-high inflation in the U.S.

Professor Andrew Hanson from the Stuart Handler Department of Real Estate at the University of Illinois at Chicago said one of the best things potential buyers can do right now, is shop around for the best rate.

"That is definitely going to save you some money," Hanson said.

Our Chicago: Part 2


EMBED More News Videos

Crystal Chen is from the real estate platform Zumper.



For renters, if it's possible to stay put, Crystal Chen from the real estate platform Zumper said that could be a good option for the time being.

According to Zumper, Chicago is the thirteenth priciest city in the nation and competition is fierce to secure units.

"These agents are telling perspective tenants to put their best foot forward on their application. And they'll have a little part that says 'how much are you willing to pay for an apartment?' So they're trying to get perspective tenants to offer more than the advertised rent to get the apartment," Chen said.

Chen recommended asking about move-in specials that might not be advertised, moving in with roommates to help save money and waiting until the winter months to look for a new apartment, when better deals are usually offered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatechicagoloopinflationmortgagesour chicagomortgage rateseconomyhousingapartmentrentshousing marketreal estaterenters
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OUR CHICAGO
Our Chicago: Dealing with trauma after Highland Park parade shooting
Making city streets safer for pedestrians, bicyclists
Our Chicago: Illinois Pride
ABC7 commemorates Juneteenth with 'Our Chicago: Freedom Day' special
TOP STORIES
Off-duty cop shoots, kills man who allegedly opened fire at reunion
Chicago police officer in grave condition after attempted suicide
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
Anti-abortion rights advocate stunned lawmaker at House hearing
6 killed, 13 others hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
What are the best sports movies?
Report on the Uvalde school massacre to be released Sunday
Show More
Child among 5 seriously hurt in I-290 rollover crash, authorities say
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Shots fired at CPD officers on NW Side, SWAT called to scene: police
Man carrying rifle, Bible, ammo tackled near hundreds of kids at mall
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered to isolated storms Sunday
More TOP STORIES News