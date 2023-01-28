Chicago Architecture Center to host 2023 Architecture and Design Film Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Architecture Center, announced Saturday it will host the 14th edition of the Architecture & Design Film Festival for the first time at its award-winning center from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5.

The films will be shown in the CAC's renowned Skyscraper Gallery, which will provide a unique backdrop and experience for guests. Visitors can also view a dozen free short films there.

The ADDF will feature 15 global films that investigate design's impact on the worlds of art, fashion, architecture, urban planning, and housing. The festival, also popular with design lovers in New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., offers insights into the lives and works of global design visionaries from over eleven countries, including Brazil, Denmark, Finland, Greece and Italy.

"We are thrilled to bring the Architecture & Design Film Festival to the Chicago Architecture Center. This is a fantastic opportunity to assemble the architecture and design community for a line-up of thought-provoking features and short film shorts from across the world," said CAC CEO Eleanor Esser Gorski.

All showings will be at the Chicago Architecture Center. Tickets are $20 per film or $15 for CAC Members. Tickets include a single film showing, access to view all ADFF: Chicago Short Films before or after ticketed movie time, and headphone rental, as needed. The CAC recommends arriving 20 to 30 minutes ahead of scheduled showtimes to allow for check-in. Tickets can be purchased online now at architecture.org.

