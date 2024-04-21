2024 Chicago Palestine Film Festival debuts Palestinian movies to sold-out crowd

The 2024 Chicago Palestine Film Festival returns Saturday in the Loop at the Gene Siskel Film Center.

The 2024 Chicago Palestine Film Festival returns Saturday in the Loop at the Gene Siskel Film Center.

The 2024 Chicago Palestine Film Festival returns Saturday in the Loop at the Gene Siskel Film Center.

The 2024 Chicago Palestine Film Festival returns Saturday in the Loop at the Gene Siskel Film Center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Palestine Film Festival is a long-standing tradition at the Gene Siskel Film Center, but this year it means even more as the filmmakers use their talent to speak for the Palestinian community as unrest continues overseas.

It was a sold-out opening night Saturday in the Loop.

For 23 years, filmmakers have brought stories of the Palestinian people to the big screen through the event.

"This is an opportunity for our community to come together to watch some amazing films," Chicago Palestine Film Festival Executive Director Nina Shoman-Dajani said. "To challenge the stereotypical images that we see about Palestinians, Arabs and the Muslim world."

We want to feature films that don't only center around the suffering of Palestinian people we continue to experience, but also stories that center around the joy and resilience of the Palestinian people Nina Shoman-Dajani, Chicago Palestine Film Festival Executive Director

This year's opening night sold out in a record time, in just three hours after tickets were initially listed.

Some of the directors were overwhelmed with joy as they saw nearly 200 people pack the house for opening night.

"If I'm being honest, I never thought I'd see that," director of "JAMILA," Julia Freji, said. "This is the first time in my life that people listen to Palestinian voices and it's for a reason that is unfortunate, but at least they're listening."

This year's festival comes at a time where many are thinking of loved ones in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war continues. That makes the films on display even more meaningful.

"It's just a privilege to be apart of that community that tries to help get those voices heard," director Zayd LaHaam said. "At the same time, while it is very cool, we're all here with a heavy heart."

SEE MORE | Chicago Palestine Film Festival returns to Gene Siskel Film Center

"This year obviously feels a little different because of things happening in the world right now, and we hope these films can spur some lovely and important debate," Gene Siskel Film Center Executive Director Emily Long said.

The organizers of the event said they're hoping to display all the positives that come from the Palestinian community.

"We want to feature films that don't only center around the suffering of Palestinian people we continue to experience, but also stories that center around the joy and resilience of the Palestinian people," Shoman-Dajani said.

So some of the initial screenings are already sold out, but the film festival goes on until May 4.

More information about showtimes and how to purchase tickets can be found on the Palestine Film Festival website.