Chicago Palestine Film Festival returns to Gene Siskel Film Center

The 2024 Chicago Palestine Film Festival returns Saturday in the Loop at the Gene Siskel Film Center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The longest running Palestine film festival in the world is in Chicago, and it returns to the Gene Siskel Film Center starting Saturday.

The Outreach Coordinator for the Chicago Palestine Film Festival, Karim Awwad, joined ABC7 Friday to talk about the annual event.

He spoke about why the festival is so significant historically, how they had record-breaking sales this year, and also why he thinks so many people are eager to attend and support the festival.

Awwad also previewed some of the films attendees can expect to see at this year's festival.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

Opening night for the Chicago Palestine Film Festival is Saturday at the Gene Siskel Film Center is already sold out, but tickets can still be purchased for the remaining days.

More information about showtimes and how to purchase tickets can be found on the Palestine Film Festival website.