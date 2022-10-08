WATCH LIVE

Open House Chicago returns next weekend with 150+ architectural wonders across city, suburbs

Free visits at sites across 20 communities

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
15 minutes ago
Open House Chicago is offering a behind-the-scenes look at more than 150 architectural wonders in 20 communities in the city and suburbs Oct. 15-16.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Open House Chicago is offering a behind-the-scenes look at more than 150 architectural wonders in 20 communities in the city and suburbs next weekend.

The annual and free public festival run by the Chicago Architecture Center is happening Oct. 15-16. But visitors can continue exploring all month long with self-guided tours and a suite of virtual programs.

New this year is the Chicago Architecture Center App. It has a map feature with a full list of descriptions, exclusive special content and up to date news and announcement about OHC weekend.

Visit openhousechicago.org to learn more.

