Chicago Auto Show First Look for Charity fundraiser kicks off

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Organizers were revving up as people began to arrive at the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity Friday night.

Shiny new cars provide quite the back drop for a black tie event like no other.

Guests will be the first to see the glitz and glam of the best and newest cars at this year's Auto Show.

The First Look for Charity stands as one of Chicago's greatest one-day fundraisers. Over the past 31 years, the benefit has raised nearly $60 million for 18 local charities.

Guests are treated to a delicious, catered feast from more than 20 notable Chicago restaurants.

"We are so excited to bring back the First Look for Charity to two different halls this year," said general manager Jennifer Morand. "It's almost like you're experiencing from a pre-pandemic level. There's gourmet food and beverages. People get dressed up to the nines in black tie attire. But it's all for a great cause."

Guests will have the chance to win either this year's Honda CRV Hybrid or a Subaru Crosstrek.