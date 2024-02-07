Chicago Auto Show set to show off latest tech, designs from carmakers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The country's biggest auto show drives into Chicago this weekend.

Carmakers are showing off their latest and greatest in design and technology..

And so it begins! The Concept and Technology Garage is the preview to the preview and this year the look and feel is different, starting with the fact that it's being held in what used to be one of the two showrooms in previous years!

Even though this year's show will only be in one showroom, there's no lack of excitement!

RELATED: 'ABC7 Presents the 2024 Auto Show' will give inside look at McCormick Place event

There are a lot of special vehicles like the 7th generation Mustang GT with an optional remote rev! That's 486 Horsepower and a 5 liter V-8 engine!

VW has the ID.7, the first all-electric VW in the premium midsize sedan class! It's in Chicago for the first time along with the ID. Buzz!

The pole-to-pole NIssan Ariya, actually went from the North Pole to the South Pole! Yes water was involved with a lot of creative uses of charging! It has modified massive tires and suspension, but the power train and interior were not changed!

This Ford Bronco is showing off the Help System - if the vehicle is in a crash or becomes disabled the system is automatically activated with faster flashing hazards, and it can digitally alert oncoming drivers through mobile phones or in dash displays! There are some other things new to the show this year!

"We've got some new exhibitors this year," Mark Bilek, Auto Show director of communications, said. "Mazda is back after about 5 years, and Tesla and Lucid are here illustrating their latest EVs."

This is the first time Tesla and Lucid have been in the Chicago Auto Show, perhaps that will make up for the loss of Stellantis, that's Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Fiat. No Camp Jeep, but Ford has the Bronco Built Wild test track - one of three that will be at the show!

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. Doors open each day at 10 a.m. Closing times vary, so be sure to check the show's website for details.