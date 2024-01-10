'ABC7 Presents the 2024 Auto Show' will give inside look at McCormick Place event

It's one month out from the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity. Here's a look at the food that will be there.

It's one month out from the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity. Here's a look at the food that will be there.

It's one month out from the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity. Here's a look at the food that will be there.

It's one month out from the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity. Here's a look at the food that will be there.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago kicks off the 116th Chicago Auto show, the nation's largest show of its kind, with an auto show special preview hosted by ABC7's Ravi Baichwal, Tracy Butler, Ryan Chiaverini, Roz Varon and Val Warner.

"ABC7 Presents the 2024 Auto Show" is a half-hour special featuring an inside look at this year's most amazing cars and the latest in vehicle technology and safety, highlighting the many options Chicagoans have for finding their dream car.

The Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 10 through 19, and opens every day at 10 a.m. at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Dr.

Go to Chicagoautoshow.com for tickets.

The First Look for Charity event, one of Chicago's greatest one-day fundraisers, takes place on Feb. 9, from 7-11 p.m., the evening before the Chicago Auto show opens.

The gala regularly generates nearly $3 million for 18 area nonprofits.

Attendees have a chance to win a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, and fine food and beverages will be provided by more than 20 local restaurants throughout the evening.

"We are partnering up with a lot of our local folks, sustainability, some of our farm folks, to be able to bring in roughly 500, no 5,000, small plates for this event, which is going to be fantastic," said Jack Lyon with Oak View Group Catering.

For tickets, go to www.chicagoautoshow.com/first-look-for-charity/buy-tickets.

On Jan. 9, organizers previewed the black tie event at "First Bites."

At McCormick Place, food partners who will be sharing their creations at First Look for Charity were on-hand to get people thinking about the event that has raised millions over 32 years for Chicago charities.

"FLFC provides a great night of food and fun, and it's all for a good cause; people can get dressed up in black tie, put that tuxedo on, that ballgown, and come out for a great night," said Jennifer Morand, general manager of the Chicago Auto Show.

Eight thousand people will do just that in the North Hall of McCormick Place.

Even with Stellantis sitting out this year, there will be three test tracks at the auto show, including one focusing on electric vehicles.

"We have eight brands on our new indoor electric track: Chicago Drives Electric. Last year, we had five, so that is kind of increasing. Also, we are proud to have Ford back. They have their Built Wild track with the Broncs, and we also have Hyundai indoor EV tracks," Morand said.