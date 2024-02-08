Chicago Auto Show to feature 6 classic cars modified to be eco-friendly

Modified cars are owned by actor Robert Downey Jr. and will be given away in a national sweepstakes

Jennifer Morand, Chicago Auto Show co-general manager, talks about what is new at this year's show.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show begins this weekend and carmakers will be showing off what's new in technology and design.

Lucid and Tesla will have their newest EVs. Mazda is returning to the auto show after five years.

Ford will have the first public showing of the 2025 Ford Explorer, made here in Chicago.

The show will feature the Cars.com Best Family Car of 2024, the Kia Telluride, the best Electric Vehicle of 2024, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Best Car of 2024, the Chevrolet Trax.

RELATED: 'ABC7 Presents the 2024 Auto Show' will give inside look at McCormick Place event

Also at the auto show will be six classic cars owned by actor and FootPrint Coalition founder Robert Downey Jr. that have been modified to be eco-friendly.

The cars will be given away in a national sweepstakes, with proceeds benefitting the FootPrint Coalition, a nonprofit organization focused on making a cleaner environment.

The cars are: 1969 Mercedes Benz 280 SE, 1972 VW Bus, 1966 Buick Riviera, 1972 K-10 Pickup, 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible, and 1985 Chevrolet El Camino.

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. Doors open each day at 10 a.m. Closing times vary, so be sure to check the show's website for details.