Chicago Auto Show highlights include test tracks for EVs, Ford Bronco

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show will host the First Look for Charity Friday before the show opens to the public this weekend.

One of the vehicle on display is the GMC Hummer Earthcruiser, which allows riders to be able to say inside their EV.

"The design brief if you will was to make it comfortable for two people and a dog for about three to four days," Lance Gillies of Earthcruiser said. "It's got a toilet, shower, bed everything you could want just to be comfortable, You are not going to live in it full time, just to be comfortable when you want to travel for a little while."

The show features an EV test track, with participating car manufactures including BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Kia, Lucid, Nissan, Rivian, Tesla and Volkswagen.

RELATED: Chicago Auto Show 2024 at McCormick Place, Feb. 10-19: Hours, ticket prices and more

The all-new 2024 Ford Explorer will also be unveiled. It will be produced at the Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant.

RELATED: 'ABC7 Presents the 2024 Auto Show' will give inside look at McCormick Place event

Attendees can also check out the Ford Bronco Test Track, where the car will tackle a 38-degree Bronco Mountain.

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. Doors open each day at 10 a.m. Closing times vary, so be sure to check the show's website for details.