Chicago Auto Show 2024 at McCormick Place, Feb. 10-19: Hours, ticket prices and more

From retro-futurist reimagined VW buses to solar-electric vheicles built by university students, EVs are taking center stage at the 2024 Chicgao Auto Show.

Chicago Auto Show preview From retro-futurist reimagined VW buses to solar-electric vheicles built by university students, EVs are taking center stage at the 2024 Chicgao Auto Show.

Chicago Auto Show preview From retro-futurist reimagined VW buses to solar-electric vheicles built by university students, EVs are taking center stage at the 2024 Chicgao Auto Show.

Chicago Auto Show preview From retro-futurist reimagined VW buses to solar-electric vheicles built by university students, EVs are taking center stage at the 2024 Chicgao Auto Show.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show is returning to McCormick Place Feb. 10-19 for its 117th showcase.

The Chicago Auto Show is the largest and longest running auto show in North America.

SEE ALSO: DIRECTIONS & PARKING | FAQ | MULTIMEDIA

TICKETS: https://tickets.drivechicago.com/

WEBSITE: https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/

LOCATION: McCormick Place, South Exhibit Hall, 2301 S. Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago, IL 60616

PUBLIC SHOW HOURS: Show hours vary by day, but doors open to the public every day at 10 a.m.

WATCH: 'ABC7 Presents the 2024 Auto Show' airing Feb. 10 and 11

ADMISSION

It is suggested that attendees purchase tickets in advance online. Tickets will also be available at McCormick Place ticket booths on public show days. (Show box office closes one hour before the show closes).

Adults: $17

Seniors (age 62 and older): $12

Children (ages 4-12): $12

FOR THE SAFETY OF ALL ATTENDEES

The Chicago Auto Show is 100% committed to delivering a safe and welcoming event!

All bags subject to search. Patrons will be randomly selected for security screening. All mobility devices must be approved by show management. Hoverboard, Segway and similar devices are not allowed on the show floor.

ACCESSIBILITY

McCormick Place is easily reached by car or public transportation. Visit our Directions and Parking page for more information.

Scooter and wheelchair rentals are available through Scootaround. Scooter rentals are $70.00 a day and wheelchair rentals are $25.00 a day. Scootaround accepts all major credit cards. Scootaround is located at Gate 4 of McCormick Place (west end of the Grand Concourse). Scooter and wheelchair rentals are on a first-come first-serve basis. For more contact Scootaround toll-free at (888) 441-7575. Visit the Scootaround event reservation page for more information.

QUESTIONS???

Call 630-495-2282