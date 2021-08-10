Newborn baby found in dresser drawer on NW Side alley, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating after someone found a baby on the street on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning.Police said at about 8:13 a.m. in the 2300-block of North Oak Park Avenue, a newborn baby boy was found in a dresser drawer in an alley.The baby was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in unknown condition, police said.The woman who found him said his mouth was filled with vomit and she rendered aid until first responders arrived to take over.The woman, who did not want to be identified, she found the baby by chance, when she came across a set of dresser drawers that had been left in the alley. The pulls on the drawers caught her attention and she stopped hoping to recycle them. It was then she found the baby wrapped in a rosary.