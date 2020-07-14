Chicago bar shut down for violating Phase 4 COVID-19 social distancing guidelines

Inspectors said the Wise Owl Drinkery and Cookhouse near Van Buren and Racine "egregiously and blatantly" disregarded several of the rules over the weekend.
The city ordered the bar to close immediately for being over capacity, not enforcing social distancing, allowing guests without face coverings and not having guests seated.
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
"Irresponsible actions like this put our entire city at risk and will not be tolerated," a spokesperson for the city's Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said in a statement.
Prior to the July 4th holiday weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the city would be cracking down on violations of COVID-19 safety guidelines. Indoor capacity must be limited to 25-percent capped at 50 people. Citizens can call 311 to submit complaints.
Since June 3, BACP said it has received 1,276 reopening complaints, conducted 557 investigations, issued 85 warnings or notices to correct, cited 25 businesses and ordered the immediate closure of two businesses.