Memorial Day weekend marks test for Mayor Brandon Johnson's safety plan

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has released his safety plan for Memorial Day Weekend, which has been violent in the past.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Memorial Day weekend marks the first major test for Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Memorial Day weekend last year was filled with violence with nearly 50 people shot.

This year with a new leader in place, Mayor Brandon Johnson has a new plan in place, vowing it will be different this year.

The new mayor announced his safety plan for the summer. It relies not just on police and city government but also community groups that plan to help.

Chicago police have canceled one day off for officers that will be focused on the lakefront and other events happening downtown including the parade and Navy Pier fireworks. New "peacekeepers" announced by Governor JB Pritzker will be on hand to de-escalate conflicts.

"This is not just simply a strategy around policing. You have a collaboration of individuals who are committed to making sure that there is activity in Chicago.

"We want everyone to be safe and enjoy the city, but we will not tolerate any engaging of criminal activity or disorderly conduct," Interim CPD Chief Fred Waller.

Johnson said a $2.5 million investment from the Partnership for Safe and Peaceful Communities' eighth annual Chicago Fund is part of the plan.

The public-private partnership will support violence prevention and youth outreach efforts across the city by funding the work of 253 grassroots organizations working across 24 communities on the South and West sides, beginning with engaging young people in activities during Memorial Day weekend and during the gap between the end of the school year and the beginning of Chicago Park District programming, city officials said.

The funding will also support youth programming efforts during the summer and fall.

City officials are still asking residents and visitors to stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications is asking residents and visitors to be aware of their surroundings, with many festivals, concerts and athletic events planned and the opening of the city's beaches. The large events scheduled include the Memorial Day parade, Soldier Field 10-mile and 10K run, and Suenos Music Festival.

Those in the city are encouraged to use public transit, as traffic is expected to pick up.

