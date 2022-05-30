Girl, 10, rescued by lifeguards from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year-old girl was rescued at 31st Street Beach Monday, the first water rescue of the season for Chicago lifeguards.Chicago police said the girl was spotted face down in the water in the 3000-block of South Fort Dearborn at about 2:15 p.m. Lifeguards pulled her from the water.Chicago fire officials said the girl was initially not breathing and CPR was administered, and she was immediately revived.She was taken by ambulance to Comer Children's Hospital. Police said her condition was initially reported to be good. No further details about the girl or the circumstances of her rescue were immediately available.Chicago beaches opened for the summer season this weekend.