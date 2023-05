The Bears are a step closer to clearing the way for their proposed stadium development in Arlington Heights.

The village approved permits allowing for the demolition of the inside of the old Arlington International Racecourse.

The work could start as soon as next week.

The Bears are still weighing plans to build a domed stadium along with residential and retail spaces on the more-than-300-acre piece of land.