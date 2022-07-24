Chicago Bears uniform: Team unveils new orange alternate helmet for 2022 season

Orange is the new Bears. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/aJjalypPtN — Chicago Bears en España (@Bears_ES) July 24, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears are updating their look, unveiling the new alternate helmets Sunday to go with their alternate orange jerseys, the team announced.The new design will reverse the colors of the traditional helmet, marking the first time in the team's history that the primary color of the Bears' helmet is anything other than the traditional navy blue. However, similar to the traditional helmet, the alternate will still feature the traditional wishbone "C" decal, which will be in navy blue with a white keyline, as well as a navy blue facemask."We believe we have the best uniforms in sport, certainly among the most iconic. So, we're not looking to overhaul it. We just want to make enhancements to the existing look from time to time and we think this is a great enhancement," said Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey.In previous years, the NFL didn't allow teams to wear alternate helmets, requiring them to use only one set of helmets for an entire season. Then, in 2021, the NFL announced it was relaxing that rule as of the 2022 season. The Bears now join several other teams across the league unveiling an alternate helmet design for the 2022 season, the team said.The alternate helmets will debut when the Bears host the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field on October 13, according to a press release. The Bears are expected to wear the alternate orange helmets, paired with the alternate orange jerseys and white pants, twice in 2022. Once at Soldier Field and again in Dallas on October 30.Fans who use mobile tickets to attend the October game to debut the new look will also get a collectible NFT to commemorate the occasion, the team said.The Bears are expected to announce the team's full season uniform schedule at a later date.