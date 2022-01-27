Chicago Bears hiring Matt Ebeflus as new head coach

Chicago Bears

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Bears' new general manager Ryan Poles, 36

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears have hired Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to be their new head coach Thursday, sources report to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The coaching hire comes after the Bears announced earlier this week the hiring of Ryan Poles as their new general manager.



Eberflus replaces Matt Nagy, who was fired as head coach along with GM Ryan Pace after the Bears went 6-11 and missed the playoffs.

SEE ALSO: Chicago Bears hire GM: Ryan Poles to be team's 1st African American general manager in its history

Prior to being hired by the Bears, Eberflus, 51, spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. During his tenure, Tthe Colts finished in the top ten in scoring defense three times.

The video in this story is from a previous report
Chicago Bears to hire Indianapolis Colts DC Matt Eberflus as head c...
Bears hiring Matt Ebeflus as new head coach
