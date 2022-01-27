Chicago Bears hiring Matt Ebeflus as new head coach

The coaching hire comes after the Bears announced earlier this week the hiring of Ryan Poles as their new general manager.
Bears considered Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn, but ultimately wound up on Colts’ DC Matt Eberflus, per sources. https://t.co/dxTtplmeLu— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022
Eberflus replaces Matt Nagy, who was fired as head coach along with GM Ryan Pace after the Bears went 6-11 and missed the playoffs.
Prior to being hired by the Bears, Eberflus, 51, spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. During his tenure, Tthe Colts finished in the top ten in scoring defense three times.
