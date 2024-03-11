Chicago Bears moving forward with plan for new domed stadium on lakefront: sources

The Chicago Bears are planning to build a lakefront domed stadium south of Solider Field and not on land in Arlington Heights.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears are reportedly staying put in the city as sources said the team is moving forward with a new stadium plan.

Sources familiar with the plan for the Bears confirm that the team is planning to invest more than $2 billion in private money to build a publicly-owned domed stadium on the lakefront.

This is a huge shift from the Bears plan to build a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights on land that the team now owns. Now the focus for the build-site is moving back to Museum Campus, more specifically, the parking area south of Soldier Field.

Sources said the project would increase open space by nearly 20 percent and will include all-season free and accessible plazas, paths and landscaped planted areas with access to the lakefront so that it could be a year-round community asset for everyone to enjoy.

The plan would allow the city to keep the stadium in Chicago to possibly host future Super Bowls and college basketball tournaments like the Final Four.

A previously floated plan, included a partnership between the White Sox and the Bears to build two new stadiums in the city at the same time, but in this new version, sources said the Bears would go it alone.

However huge questions remain about where all the money will come from to fund the stadium. The Bears have yet to come out with a statement about the big news.