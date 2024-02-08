Chicago Bears news: Season ticket prices to increase by average of 8% in 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As fans ponder draft day decisions, the Chicago Bears announced 2024 season ticket package prices will increase.

The announcement was made to season ticket holders in a letter by President and CEO Kevin Warren.

"With careful thought and analysis, our 2024 season ticket package price will increase on average by 8.0%, with increases ranging from 6.2% to 11.3%," the letter said.

Warner also announced discounts for season ticket holders at concessions will increase to 20% for non-club and 30% Club accounts.

Renewal information and invoices was sent to season ticket holders on Wednesday, according to the letter. The deadline to renew season tickets is Friday, March 22.

BEARS NEWS: Chicago Bears may build new stadium next to Soldier Field; Arlington Heights move still considered

The team is scheduled to host one preseason game and eight regular season games.

The letter also said the Bears are the designated team to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The date and opponent of the game have not been announced.