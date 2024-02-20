Jerry Reinsdorf to meet with state lawmakers on White Sox stadium funding

CHICAGO (WLS) -- White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is heading to Springfield Tuesday, where he is expected to ask state leaders to fund this new ballpark.

Sources confirm that Reinsdorf will sit down with Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch.

The team is considering a possible plan to build a new stadium in the South Loop, moving them from their longtime home in Bridgeport.

The renderings show a 60-acre complex consisting of the stadium, open park spaces, and apartment buildings between Roosevelt Road and 18th Street.

According to Crain's Chicago Business, Reinsdorf is preparing to Governor JB Pritzker and other state leaders for roughly $1 billion n in public money to build the new team home.

Crain's claims Reinsdorf and his business partner are confident they can win state support by arguing the stadium subsidies will bring along billions more in private investments.

The lease at Guaranteed Rate Field is up in 2029.