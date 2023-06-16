WATCH LIVE

Chicago Bears move forward with Arlington Heights demolition despite apparent undecided future

Arlington Heights Bears? Team has also been approached by Naperville, Waukegan officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 16, 2023 6:04PM
Chicago Bears move forward with Arlington Heights demolition
The Chicago Bears are moving forward with Arlington Heights demolition despite an apparent undecided future and Naperville and Waukegan offers.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears are moving forward with demolition at Arlington racecourse, despite what seems to be an undecided future.

Crews began to demolish an indoor part of the racecourse earlier this month.

On Friday, the Bears said external demolition will begin.

The village of Arlington Heights said the grandstand structure is part of the next phase of demolition.

RELATED: Waukegan mayor invites Chicago Bears to consider move to suburban city

It is anticipated that demolition will be completed in December, the village said.

The Bears purchased the racecourse, but have since been courted by several suburbs including Naperville and Waukegan, to build a new stadium.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is also meeting with team leaders to try to keep them in the city.

